Charity driven family, the Brock Royal family founder (Father), has presented an undisclosed huge cash donation and four fat cows to iconic boxer, Azumah Nelson.

The donation is to support the boxing legend organize a befitting burial for his mother who passed on to eternity few weeks ago.

The burial is scheduled for March 11, and according to the Brock Royal family father, it will not be out of place to celebrate the deceased, Comfort Atwei Quarcoo (86) taking into account the immense contribution her son ( Azumah) has been not only to Ghana, but Africa and the world at large.

Consequently, the rich family father has proposed a state burial for the boxer’s mother.

“This is just a token to support the boxing professor give his mother a befitting farewell.

“Azumah has done a lot for our country, took Ghana to the highest level in boxing spanning over a decade. We can’t thank him enough. We believe this will help him to some extent give his mother a proper and a befitting funeral.

“The womb that produced such an iconic figure should be celebrated, hence this gesture, at least, he is alive to witness the support. I strongly believe that he will realize that it was worth dying for Ghana,” said Akua Mirekua Nimako Boateng, counsel for the family after the donation.

The legendary boxer expressed gross appreciation to the Brock Royal family for the support saying, ” l really appreciate your support, it is a sign that Ghanaians and the Brock Royal family indeed love me. I appreciate the fact that you want to support me honor my late mother, certainly, a well organized funeral will make her happy wherever she is, and it takes families and people like you what you have done to make that happen.”

Azumah, a former world champion at three different weight divisions, reigned for over decade, a feat never recorded in boxing history.

He is an American hall of famer and has mentored many boxers as well as attended countless high profile boxing seminars in Africa and the world at large.