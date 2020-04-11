Chief and people of Brafoyaw in the Central region on Saturday blocked the main entrance of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School to protest attempts to use the school as a coronavirus isolation centre.

Chief of Brafoyaw, Nana Atobrah Kese VII, believes teachers and their families, who live on the school’s campus, will be at risk if the school is allowed to be used as a quarantine centre.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he suggested authorities should use the Cape Coast Sports stadium with enough residential facilities instead of the school.

Some residents, who also spoke in an interview, expressed fear that the use of the school as an isolation centre could have adverse effect on the community and also cause parents to withdraw their wards from the school.

Meanwhile, there was a protest over a decision to use the Adisadel College in Cape Coast for similar purpose.