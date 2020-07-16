A six-year-old boy, who saw at first hand, his two-year-old sister being crushed to death has given account of what he saw.

Mimi, as she is affectionately called, was crushed by a Tundra vehicle to death while playing with her 6-year-old brother right in front of their house.

Giving the harrowing and chilling account of his sister’s death on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the 6-year-old boy said the driver was not even aware he had ran over Mimi.

According to the boy, the driver was not paying attention to the road as he was on his phone and also talking to another occupant of the car.

“After running over my sister, he was driving on till I called his attention which also attracted other people around, forcing him to stop,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was arraigned before the Ofaakor Circuit Court on Wednesday has been granted a GHC20,000 bail with two sureties.