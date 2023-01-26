A 19-year-old unemployed boy, Peter Bilada from Kabiti, a farming community in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region, has been fined by the Nkwanta Magistrate Court.

The suspect was fined GH¢600 for stealing 17 tubers of yam.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the court convicted him to the fine and in default, he would serve 30 days imprisonment.

The complaint in the case, Abdulai Moro, is a farmer and resident of Kabiti.

Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah told the court presided over Joseph Evans Anang Okrokpa that complainant caught the thief red-handed bagging the stolen tubers into a sack.

The complaint told the court he reported the matter because the suspect is a well-known thief and he wanted to make an example of him.

He was subsequently arrested and detained at the district police station.

Suspect Bilada admitted stealing the yams from the complainant’s farm and was charged with the offence.

