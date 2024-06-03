Botwa.ai, the trailblazing force in artificial intelligence and generative AI, announces its groundbreaking entry into the Middle East and Africa markets with its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com). With Botwa’s innovative conversational AI solutions, businesses can seize the future of customer experience and elevate their operations to unprecedented levels of efficiency and engagement.

Established in 2022, Botwa.ai has swiftly emerged as a leader in the AI landscape, catering to banking, finance and telecom sectors to mention a few. Leveraging the latest advancements in Conversational AI, Natural Language Understanding (NLP), and Speech Analytics, Botwa.ai delivers context-driven and intent-aware conversations across channels, driving actionable insights for total quality management and boosting sales.

“Generative AI and Conversational AI are revolutionizing digital transformation and process modernization, driving unprecedented ROI and efficiency. By harnessing these advanced technologies, organizations can unlock new levels of innovation, streamline operations, and create more engaging customer experiences, positioning themselves at the forefront of the digital age,” stated Muhammad Shakir Mahmood, CEO of Botwa.ai.

Botwa.ai‘s presence at GITEX AFRICA underscores its commitment to innovation and growth. This premier tech event offers unparalleled networking opportunities, showcasing cutting-edge solutions, and staying ahead of industry trends. By participating, Botwa.ai positions itself at the heart of Africa’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, ready to drive digital transformation and enhance customer experiences.

With products available today, unlike many competitors still in the development phase, Botwa.ai has already enabled clients to achieve tangible ROI and operational efficiency. This strategic move into the Middle East and Africa markets signifies Botwa.ai‘s dedication to driving digital transformation across diverse industries. Africa’s rapidly growing digital economy presents fertile ground for Botwa.ai‘s advanced AI solutions, poised to forge valuable partnerships and support local businesses in their digital journey.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Botwa.ai at Stand No- 21D-35, Hall 21 during GITEX AFRICA 2024. Discover how our advanced AI solutions can drive your business forward today, delivering ROI and operational efficiency within weeks. Join us as we lead the charge in redefining customer experiences and fostering innovation in the Middle East and Africa markets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media Contact:

Adeel Saeed Chaudry,

COO, Botwa.ai

Phone: +92 3364449997

Email: achaudry@botwa.ai

About Botwa.ai:

Botwa.ai is a pioneering AI company that specializes in generative and conversational AI to enhance customer experiences. Our flagship product, the AI Assistant, is an advanced system crafted to manage and extract insights from customer interactions. By utilizing state-of-the-art technologies in natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and machine learning, it seamlessly handles tasks typically performed by human agents.

In 2022, Botwa was honored with the Finance Disrupt Challenge (FDC) award by Karandaaz, a non-profit organization supported by the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation. Botwa developed the first local language chatbot for banking transactions, aimed at serving the illiterate and underserved segments of society.