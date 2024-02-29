Residents of Bonsomtwe in the Ashanti region are now paying water bills electronically through an E-card.

This was introduced by a group calling itself Jachie residents in the diaspora.

The benefits of such a move, according to residents are the reduction in congestion, ease of accessing tap water, and convenience in paying for what they use, which will also make managers of the facility accountable.

The ultimate aim is to curb water challenges facing these residents.

The group provided them with a mechanized borehole, automated the access and payment.

Each resident has been provided with a prepaid card.

Speaking to Adom News, the chief of Jachie, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, said one engineer, Asumeng, brought the idea of the E-card system to check accountability and efficiency after the indigenes abroad constructed the water project.

Responding to the question about the importance of the E-card system, Baffour affirmed that it has led to peace, efficiency (no long queues), and prevented cheating.

He called on the public to subscribe to the technology and do the same in their communities.

The engineer and advocate for the E-card system for the water project, Asumeng Kwaku Reginald, educated the public about how the system operates.

The engineer revealed that, one can only fetch the quantity of water equivalent to the amount loaded on the card.

