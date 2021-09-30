A youth group in the Bosome–Freho District of the Ashanti Region is unhappy with Assembly Members in the area for confirming the re-appointment of Yaw Danso as District Chief Executive (DCE).

The ‘Youth Alliance for Bosome – Freho’ had earlier cautioned the assembly members against confirming the President’s nominee.

They claimed Mr Danso had exhibited gross incompetence and needs not to be given another mandate.

The Assembly Members, however, voted to confirm the nominee at Asiwa, the district capital.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ programme, a member of the youth group, Kwame Yeboah, said the assembly members have disappointed the majority of the constituents for failing to listen to the plight.

He said the Assembly Members should prepare for their exit at the next local assembly elections.

According to him, the conduct of the Assembly Members indicates they are pursuing their selfish interests rather than the interest of their electorate.

