The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has described his predecessor’s comment against his nomination and subsequent appointment as unbelievable and baseless.

Mr Agyebeng said he was taken aback when Martin Amidu called him a surrogate of Africa Legal Associates, a firm founded by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the Special Prosecutor said the former Special Prosecutor doesn’t really know him to warrant such a strong description.

When asked about what he makes of Mr Amidu’s comment, he said: “I shrugged when someone asked me. He [Martin Amidu] doesn’t know me. If you don’t know me and you sit in your house and draft something; put it and people believe you, that is you.

“If you have never seen me with the President, and the way we relate with each other…you have no inclination whatsoever and you go to say something like that, you are the poorer for it because you have no basis for saying what you are saying but you’re saying it.”

Earlier, the Citizen Vigilante alleged that the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame nominated Mr Agyebeng due to their personal relationship as friends and former classmates.

READ ALSO:

He indicated that Ghanaians must be worried that they are being forced to accept the 43-year-old criminal law lecturer as his successor.

Also, some leading members of the National Democratic Congress and Civil Society Organisations raised concerns about whether Mr Agyebeng is cut for the job or not.

But the Special Prosecutor insisted he is fit for the role and that his critics did not bother to read about his credentials.

“I don’t make noise about what I do. I say what I want to say and I move on and I do what I want to do and I move on. But for this chat, most people wouldn’t have known that I was involved in training investigative journalists,” he said.

Mr Agyebeng added that he will employ undercover investigation as one of his tactics to expose individuals who engage in corruption.

He further revealed that plans are underway for the Office of Special Prosecutor to construct a forensic laboratory to carry out specialised and sophisticated scientific work.

He said the Special Prosecutor’s office will as much as possible, be made independent and will not rely on other institutions to carry out its forensics.