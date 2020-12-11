American actor Boris Kodjoe and British model Naomi Campbell have congratulated President-elect Akufo-Addo on winning the 2020 presidential elections.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Kodjoe shared artwork of Nana Akufo-Addo along with a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations to His Excellency President @nakufoaddo. Well done, Ghana. #4MoreYearsOfNana Let’s keep building. ,” he wrote.

Naomi Campbell also shared pictures she had taken with Nana Akufo-Addo when she travelled to Ghana with some celebrities for the ‘Year of Return’ festivities in 2019.

“Congratulations to the President Elect @nakufoaddo on your second term being re elected. Godbless Ghana ♥️ #NAOMIAFRICA,” she captioned her post.

The EC Chairperson Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana.

From the EC’s collated results, he polled 6,730,413 which represents 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7.

His closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, the opposition NDC says it will not accept the results of the presidential election.

Addressing a press conference, a leading member of the party, Haruna Iddrisu, said the NDC has “overwhelming” evidence that proves that the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama won the election.

“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said on Monday.