A book of condolence has been opened in honour of the late Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah at her Regimanuel Gray Estate Residence on Spintex Road in Accra.

The opening of the Book of Condolence at her residence with House Number 21 Mahogany Street at Regimanuel Gray Estate on Spintex Road will now allow the General Public to visit the late Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah to express their condolences to the family and to grief with them.

Indeed Ghana has lost a rare gem and an illustrious daughter.

Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah was born on the 1st of February 1960 in Dzelukope, Keta in the Volta Region and died in Accra on 12 November 2023.

Until her death, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah was the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in which she made tremendous strides in ensuring children across the nation had access to nutritious meals.