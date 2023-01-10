One person has died in a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Bomaa, a community in the Ahafo Region.

Several others are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to local officials, they are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The dispute is said to be between two families feuding over who becomes the next chief of Bomaa following the death of Nana Kwafo Akoto.

Calm has since been restored to the area, according to the chairman of the regional security council, George Yaw Boakye.

“We’ve imposed curfew so as of now the place is quiet,” Boakye told Asaase News.

“They [police] are now investigating, so until the investigation is completed, we can’t arrest anybody.”

The leader of the Patriotic Youth of Bomaa, Isaac Adjei Boateng, explained what happened to Asaase News and called for calm in the area.

“It is unfortunate that this has happened in Bomaa. I think the youth would have to calm down and have a look at the incident because they cannot take the law into their hands,” Boateng said.