A 27-year–old Bolt driver, who stole from a passenger at Ashaiman in Greater Accra Region, has been jailed for six-months.

The Ashaiman District Court handed the six-months jail sentence to Atsu Kwame Augustia for stealing from one Elizabeth Nyamavor.

The court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botchway, sentenced him to prison after he pleaded guilty to the charges, contrary to section 124(1) of the criminal offences Acts 1960, (ACT 29).

The facts of the case indicated that on July 8, 2021 at Community 22 at Ashaiman, the convict dishonestly appropriated a Samsung galaxy J4 plus phone valued at GH¢800, a bag containing school uniforms valued at GH¢89, shoes valued at GH¢25, a voters’ ID card, an ABSA visa card and cash in the sum of GH¢402 which belonged to the complainant [Nyamavor].

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh told the court that Miss Nyamavor, aged 32 years, is a nurse living at Lebanon Zone 4, Ashaiman, whilst the convict Atsu Kwame Augustia aged 27, is a driver living at Dansoman, Accra.

Prosecution said on July 8, 2021 at about 2:30pm, the complainant requested for the services of Bolt transport to be taken from Lebanon Zone 4 to Sanko 4 Junction on the Michel Camp road.

Chief Inspector Aperweh told the court that the complainant applied for the services online and the accused was the driver sent by Bolt to provide the service.

Prosecution said the complainant boarded the said Bolt car to pick her children from school before going home. When they got to the school, the complainant got out of the car and asked the accused to wait while she goes to bring the children.

According to prosecution, the complainant while leaving the vehicle left her bag containing the items mentioned above in the car of the accused.

When the complainant returned with the children, she realised that the accused had left with the items.

Prosecution said on July 31 at about 11:00 am, the complainant went to Community 22 Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Police instituted investigation into the matter.

Prosecution said Bolt was contacted with the details of the said vehicle to furnish police with the driver’s details, which was obliged.

It was revealed that the accused was a spare driver who was temporarily engaged by one Bright Appiah, the official driver of the said vehicle.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said with the assistance of Mr Appiah the accused was arrested at Dansoman in Accra.

Prosecution said during investigation, the accused person admitted the offence in his caution statement and stated that he spent the GH¢402 and dumped the school uniform, the sandals, and the ID card on the roof ceiling of his mothers’ shop and also sold the mobile phone to one Quashie at Dansoman.

Accused then led police to Dansoman where complainant’s phone, UBA, SSNIT and voters’ ID cards were recovered.

After investigation, the accused person was charged with the offence of stealing and put before the court.