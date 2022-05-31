The body of the 17-year-old boy Emmanuel Torli, who died following a lightning incident in Ho, has been abandoned several hours after the incident.

The incident, which occurred late Monday afternoon, left the 17-year-old student dead while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, the body of the deceased is still at the scene untouched – owing to a traditional belief that such happenings could be occasioned by a thunder god known as Xebieso in the local parlance,” news portal Kasapafmonline reports.

The deceased was a coconut seller and plied his trade just opposite the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the regional capital.

City authorities have since remained tight-lipped about the incident.