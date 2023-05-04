Bodies of the three persons who drowned in the Volta lake at Yeji have been found Thursday morning after persistent search.

The bodies of three identified simply as Kwame Kusi, Desmond and Kelvin were located around 9am.

They reportedly drowned while crossing the lake from Makango in the Savanna Region to Yeji in the Bono East Region.

According to reports, they missed the ferry to Yeji and decided to travel by boat.

However, the boat capsised during a storm on the river leading to their sudden demise.

According to information available, Desmond and Kelvin are from Accra while Kwame Kusi is a resident of Kumasi but stay at Yeji.

The bodies were retrieved in the presence of their families, traditional leaders and rescue team.

With the permission of the families, the bodies have been conveyed to Yeji Mathias Hospital for further investigation.

