International media organisation, Al Jazeera, says it has replied to a letter from the Jubilee House which demanded an apology for its recent investigative documentary, Gold Mafia.

A May 3, correspondence to Accra-based TV3 suggests that the international media network has written back to the Presidency following its letter.

Portions of the response to the Accra-based station explained that “we have responded to the letter of the President to the Republic of Ghana, correcting some parts of its content and clarifying various points.”

The Jubilee House, in an April 25 letter, demanded an unqualified apology from Al Jazeera over its depiction of President Akufo-Addo in its damning documentary.

The letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated that; “I am instructed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demand formally that Al Jazeera Media Network (Al Jazeera”) retract immediately and apologise for airing an inaccurate and unfair documentary that contained spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the Government of Ghana.”

But Al Jazeera stated that “prior to the publication of Gold Mafia, we wrote to the president

outlining the claims made by Alistair Mathias. The president’s response appears near the end of the documentary.”

However, the Presidency is yet to make public the contents of the said response as sent by Al Jazeera.

How Ghana appeared in Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ Documentary

Earlier in April, Ghana popped up in a damning investigative documentary conducted into some of Zimbabwe’s gold smuggling and money laundering syndicates.

In the concluding episode, undercover journalists posing as Chinese gangsters interacted with one of the key parties, Alistair Mathias to help clean their dirty money.

Mr Alistair who is described in the piece as a Financial Architect told the reporters posing as criminals that he had a track record of successfully orchestrating such syndicates.

Essentially, he is said to be instrumental in designing money laundering schemes for many corrupt politicians in Africa.

Alistair named Ghana as one of the countries where he had executed similar schemes adding that he is good friends with its President who he also claims used to be his lawyer.

“Ghana’s President is a good friend of mine, in fact, he was my lawyer,” he told the undercover reporters.

Mr Mathias added that he used to be the biggest smuggler in Ghana at one point, raking out about $40 million to $60 million worth of gold a month from the West African country.

During the documentary, Alistair outlined his modus operandi to the undercover journalists suggesting that the most important credential of his operations in Africa comes from the trust that some dubious politicians have in him to keep their siphoned resources safely tucked away.

He revealed that in doing this, the politicians involved do not keep assets in their own names, but rely on proxies.

Citing government infrastructure as an example, he indicated that he is able to take huge contracts on behalf of Ghanaian politicians, inflate the cost and subsequently split the profit afterwards.

“In Ghana, I take tenders, road construction, procurement, supplying different things, oil, this that. There, all the politicians get taken care of, indirectly because it allows me to do all my other stuff freely.

He explains further in the documentary;

“For example, Ghana government, Mathias Holdings, I get the contract. I subcontract it to you, $100 million contract. Ghana government pays me $100 million. I give it to you and you say it’s $80 million” he told the investigative reporters who secretly recorded the interaction.

In this scenario, the outstanding $20 million out of the inflated $100 million is shared per an arrangement reached between Alistair and the said politician.

“I’ll have an arrangement with them and they get 15… I’ll probably get 5 million,” he added.

“I keep all of it in Dubai. Whenever they want it, they just tell me and I send it.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says had no recollection of acting as a lawyer for Alistair Mathias or his company.

Mr Mathias has also denied ever being awarded any tender by the Ghanaian government or entering into any government contracts in any African country.

ALSO READ: