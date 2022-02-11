The Kaneshie District Court has granted Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a GH¢50,000 bail.

The Citizen Show host’s bail is with two sureties.

He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct after he was picked up by the Police on Thursday night.

The Court which heard the case was heard on Friday has adjourned the case to March 14, 2022.

Presenting the facts of the case, the police said Mr Bobie Ansah on January 1, this year, accused the presidential spouses of granting themselves “state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of Rebecca Foundation”.

The police said the presenter further called the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo “a thief and that she has stolen state land around the Kotoka International Airport,” a statement he knew was “likely to occasion the breach of the peace”.

According to the Police, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah’s arrest “became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigations.”