Pupils of Boafri D/A Basic School in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region are compelled to sit on the bare floor to learn due to lack of furniture.

The situation, according to parents and school management, is affecting teaching and learning activities in the school.

Adom News’ visit to the school proved that there isn’t a single chair at the Kindergarten (KG) where the infants sat on the bare floor with a few others sitting on kitchen stool and plastic chairs to study.

The lack of furniture isn’t the only challenge to the KG block as the primary pupils are also facing similar challenges, compelling school children to use their leisure time to prepare their own table and chairs for studies.

A unit classroom with its auxiliary facility has also been left abandoned after roofing whilst others battle with dilapidated classrooms for classwork.

READ ALSO:

Some community members, who spoke to Adom News’ reporter, Obrempongba Owusu, complained about their children’s uniforms being dirty as a result of lying and sitting on bare floor to write due to lack of furniture in the school.

The parents are not happy with this condition after several requests to the government and the district assembly to provide the school with furniture failed.

They, therefore, want the authorities or benevolent organisations to come to their aid by providing the school with furniture so that children can take their studies serious.

The school PTA Chairman, Francis Majoba, said the furniture challenge is affecting effective teaching and learning.

According to him, they have informed the District Assembly, but they are yet to attend to their concerns.

He, thus, called on benevolent individuals, NGO’s and the district assembly to assist the school with infrastructure to promote quality education in the area.