Singer Efya is currently trending on social media after she asked who the popular Reggae artiste and radio host, Blakk Rasta, is.

During a recent interview, Efya was asked to share her view on Blakk Rasta’s take on Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s song.

However, the singer shockingly revealed that she doesn’t know who Blakk Rasta is.

When the GhOne TV host asked, “You don’t know Blakk Rasta?” Efya responded; “Who is that? He’s a rapper? He’s a what? He’s a radio journalist?”

When the host described who Blakk Rasta is, Efya said: “But journalists say what they want, they don’t care. I don’t think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?”

Meanwhile, she began to remember who Blakk Rasta is when his popular song, ‘Barack Obama,” came to light.

“Oh that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all,” Efya added.

Reacting to Efya’s statement, Blakk Rasta said, “Sad what DRUGS can do to a beautiful soul. Be delivered and healed, in JESUS name!”

Efya’s jab follows Blakk Rasta blaming the late Bob Marley’s family for featuring a rapper such as Sarkodie on the Stir It Up remake.

‘‘If Bob Marley was alive, do you think that he will be featuring Sarkodie? They are in two different worlds, I do not blame Sarkodie, Sarkodie is not the one I am talking to, I am talking to the disgraceful Bob Marley family. It is nonsensical and I’m hurt,” he added.

