Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has said the Black Stars have a bright future and will surprise the world very soon despite the early exit during the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana headed into the 22nd edition of the Mundial as the youngest team.

The team exited the tournament with just three points after finishing at the bottom of Group H.

But according to the sector Minister, the team will come good when a good technical team is assembled to lead the team.

“We have a very young team. What happened in Qatar shows that we have a bright future and if we keep the team together and get a good technical team to man them, we will create surprises in the world,” he said as reported by Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“We have talents from 20, 21, and 22 years and if you look at what Kudus Mohammed exhibited, if we are able to play together for a very long time, we will have a good future,” he added.

Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal before securing a hard-fought win against South Korea in their second group game.

Ahead of the final group game, the Black Stars needed a point to book a place in the last 16 but shockingly suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has left his role following the Black Stars’ exit.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to appoint a new substantive coach for the national team, the Black Stars.