A determined Ghanaian food blogger Anidra Nana Ama Amoh who recently graduated with a master’s in public and international affairs from York University tied the knot over the weekend.
The radiant bride looked regal in a stunning beaded kente dress by top fashion designer Modabertha.
Anidra smiled gorgeously throughout the ceremony as she changed into a dazzling gown for the reception party.
She maintained her bouncy hairstyle and subtle makeup that matched her fair complexion.
The mother of the bride gave us a run for our money with her ravishing looks. She wore a green and purple corseted kente gown.
The turtleneck gown had different cut-outs at the bust area as she wore mild makeup with red lips.
She completed her look with purple shoes while slaying her elegant hairstyle.
