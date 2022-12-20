A determined Ghanaian food blogger Anidra Nana Ama Amoh who recently graduated with a master’s in public and international affairs from York University tied the knot over the weekend.

The radiant bride looked regal in a stunning beaded kente dress by top fashion designer Modabertha.

Anidra smiled gorgeously throughout the ceremony as she changed into a dazzling gown for the reception party.

She maintained her bouncy hairstyle and subtle makeup that matched her fair complexion.

The mother of the bride gave us a run for our money with her ravishing looks. She wore a green and purple corseted kente gown.

The turtleneck gown had different cut-outs at the bust area as she wore mild makeup with red lips.

She completed her look with purple shoes while slaying her elegant hairstyle.