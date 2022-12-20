Several videos on social media have exposed a big misunderstanding within the family of one of Ghana’s wealthiest businessmen, Alhaji Asuma Banda.

The frail and bedridden business magnate is reported to be on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

At a time he needs peace to aid his health recovery, videos have captured a heated argument between relatives in the presence of Alhaji Banda as soldiers attempt to restore calm at the hospital facility.

What seemed to have turned the hospital ward into a boxing ring were attempts to relocate him to Kintampo for his rehabilitation.

Two sisters of Alhaji Banda want him to be moved from the facility where he is receiving medical attention under the care of his second wife.

According to reports, the sisters claim their brother had expressly requested relocation to Kintampo.

The sisters, Hajia Shatta Abu Banda and Hajia Meeli Banda, said they had not seen their brother for the past five years until a recent visit to the 37 Military Hospital on December 6, 2022.

“I wept at the hospital when I saw him [Alhaji Banda]. He kept staring at me, but I turned away….When I returned, he raised his head and said, ‘I want to go to Kintampo’, and we left in tears,” Hajia Shatta narrated.

According to her, there was a case which ended up in court, and the verdict was delivered in favour of Alhaji Banda’s second wife.

She acknowledged the two wives of Alhaji Banda but appealed to President Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama and other leaders to intervene to appeal to the wives to have the businessman transferred back to his roots at Kintampo.

“We know the court has ruled in favour of the second wife. But he is our beloved family member. We recognize what his two wives have done for him. We will not be ungrateful to them. But our brother has requested to go to Kintampo. And so we are appealing to the president to intervene,” She told Rainbow Radio in an interview monitored by The Ghana Report.

