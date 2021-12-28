Coach Milo[Yellow Shirt], Black stars training

Head of Communications for Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the friendly match against a club side in Doha has been called off.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s SportsNite Show, he disclosed that the game, which was scheduled to be played in Qatar on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 was cancelled due to the number of players in camp.

Per reports, only nine players have reported to camp due to the extension of reporting date from December 27 to January 3, 2022.

“Per the current situation, it is unlikely the friendly game will come on,” he said.

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has been going through some intensive training with the players currently available as he awaits the return of the rest of the team.

The Black Stars will, however, face the African champions, Algeria in one of their three friendlies as they make preparation for Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have received news that AS ROMA sensation Felix Afena Gyan will not join the team.