The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says Andre Ayew is still a key figure for the Black Stars despite being sidelined by the technical handlers of the team.

The U-20 World Cup winner who has been clubless since May has been left out of Ghana’s squad for the international friendly games against the United States of America (USA) and Mexico.

The Black Stars face the CONCACAF Champions on Saturday, October 14 before engaging the USA three days later at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

However, Asante Twum says Andre Ayew was duly informed before The head coach of the side, Chris Hughton name his final players for the game.

“Andre Ayew is the captain of the team, Andre has been with the team since 2007, he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“He played in the AFCON 2008, he was one of the youngest players in that squad that finished third in the tournament in 2008 and since 2008 he has been an integral member of the team.

He has risen from a member or just one member to an integral member, to a leader of the team so he is not someone you can easily do away with or you can easily replace, however, he has got his future to sort out.

“At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meetings with clubs and he travels a lot so the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future” he stated.

Asante Twum said he took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team and the technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team.

“There is no problem as if the door is shut on him, it’s not as if the journey is over for him. He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch.

He provides loads of inspiration to some of these young players in the squad but for now the coaches feel he should focus on his future, sort out his club issues then he will be considered going forward,” he added.

