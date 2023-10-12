The Black Stars of Ghana will discover their group opponents of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later today.

The four-time African champions qualified for the tournament after finishing top of their group during the qualifiers.

Ghana, however, have been housed in Pot 2 alongside Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The Black Stars could face Ivory Coast, defending champions Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria or Morocco in the group stage.

In a group of six named A to F, all 24 teams will be split with each group consisting of four countries, one each from the various pots at the final draw.

The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars who last won the prestigious trophy in 1982 will hope to end the country’s 41 years trophy drought.

Meanwhile, the final draw will start at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) at the breathtaking, brand-new Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan and be beamed live on CAF TV (YouTube).

Below are the qualified teams:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts)

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Congo DR

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia