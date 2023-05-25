General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has backed the new Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to deliver.

Following Otto Addo’s resignation, the country’s football governing body settled on the former Premier League manager as the head coach for the senior national team.

Having worked as a technical advisor for the team, Hughton signed a 21-month deal following his unveiling in Kumasi on March 20, 2023.

And according to Harrison Addo, the former Brighton and Newcastle United boss is the right man for the job having been part of the past technical team.

He called on Ghanaians to offer their support to Hughton.

“Chris Hughton was part of the technical team that qualified Ghana for the World Cup so there was no need to bring in another person apart from him,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have all seen how he has started as Black Stars coach so let us all support and he will deliver,” he added.

The 64-year-old has recorded a win and a draw in his first two games played against Angola in back-to-back games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars will regroup next month for the matchday five game against Madagascar.

Hughton will hope to lead the Black Stars to end the country’s 41 yeas AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO