Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has praised Jordan Ayew after making his 91st appearance for Ghana and believes he is a great example of dedication to the national cause.

The Crystal Palace striker could move clear of John Painstil as the 4th most capped Ghanaian player if he plays against Liberia.

Ayew is currently joint fourth on the list with the ex-defender after he played his 91st game last Thursday against Central African Republic (CAR) in the final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“One thing I can guarantee you is that no player can get to those numbers without a real desire to want to represent his country,” Hughton said.

“I can tell you that probably a third of the time when he’s turned up, he had little injuries or knocks that potentially maybe the club would have stopped him from coming. That is impossible. Credit to any player that gets to that level and real desire to be here,” he added.

Ghana will face Liberia in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12 with kickoff at 16:00GMT.

READ ALSO