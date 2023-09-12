Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak, have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians will wear a red with a little touch of blue, with a yellow shot as their new home kits.

The club wear all white with the traditional colours of the club arranged in the middle of the shirt as their new away kits.

The goalkeepers will feature in all blue with a bit of black touch as their home jerseys and will wear all-yellow jerseys as they’re away kits for the season.

The “Continental Club Masters” returned from their pre-season trip to Accra after concluding their pre-season in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

After failing to impress under three different managers last season, Hearts of Oak have named Dutch trainer, Martin Koopman.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Tamale to play Real Tamale United in the opening fixture of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season get underway this weekend at the various stadia.