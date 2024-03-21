Twenty-three players of the Black Stars squad underwent training at the Marrakech Sports City training facility on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, as part of their preparations for upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the team has been in Morocco since Monday, gearing up for the two matches scheduled for Friday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024, respectively.

Initially, thirteen players assembled in camp before the remainder of the squad joined on Tuesday evening.

The players displayed impressive fitness levels and eagerness to secure spots in the team as Ghana embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Prepping for the friendly against Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024.

These friendly fixtures serve as crucial opportunities for Otto Addo to evaluate his squad ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June and other future assignments.

Among the players present in camp are Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Completing the roster are Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Frederick Asare.

The initial encounter against Nigeria is slated to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024, followed by a match against Uganda’s Cranes on March 26, at the same venue.

