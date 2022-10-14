Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is currently topping the charts on streaming platform, YouTube, after he dropped visuals of his ’45’ song off his ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

Interestingly, the word ’45’ doesn’t actually exist in the lyrics of Black Sherif’s ’45’ song.

During the breakdown with Apple Music, The Empire-signed act said he felt fortified recording the song because it was the first line that came to his head when he was in the recording booth.

It is a simple wordplay for him to choose the number ’45’ over fortified to depict his intentions for survival in life against all odds.

Hailing from Konongo in Ghana, Black Sherif has witnessed life beyond his age – with his ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album talking about his dead girlfriend, struggles and being broke among other personal affirmations, ones he uses both to battle inner demons and ambitions.

“The [word] ‘45’ is actually not in the song. I drew that 45 from ‘fortified’, because that’s the first line in the song. I’m talking about people that have positive [intentions] for me. People are saying ‘Easy Sherif; easy’. I understand them, but it’s up to me to decide,” he said.

“I’m like, ‘No, broski; no easy. I go hard only’. I’m about survival. My people got to eat; we got to feed the streets. Things have to happen. There’s a revolution going on.’ Beat my back and let me go. ‘Tap tap beat, tap’ means ‘Sherif keeps going’. And still realising, this is divine. So me not going easy will not be in vain. Having that faith,” he summed up the song.

Black Sherif has garnered about 500,000 views in less than 24 hours he dropped the music video of 45.

