Ghanaian breakout star, Black Sherif, performed at the 25th anniversary of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, UK.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation tha honours achievements in ‘music of black origin’, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

The event, which saw performances from iconic legends such as Nile Rodgers, Craig David to Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML among others came with its grandeur and black excellence.

The Konongo native opened up the set for what was a grand tribute to Music originating from Africa by performing his top charting singles, Second Sermon Remix and Kwaku The Traveller.

Burna Boy won African Artiste of the Year and Best International act 2022. Past winners of the MOBO Awards include Samini, Wizkid and Davido.

Watch the video below:

🙌🏾The milestones for Black Sherif are new every morning🔥💥 Here’s KK performing at 25th edition of the MOBO Awards at the OVO Arena in Wembley, UK🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Ki1EPBxW46 — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) December 1, 2022

