Ghanaian singer Black Sherif keeps racking up numbers as he drops his newest single, Soja, off his upcoming ‘The Villian I Never Was’ album.
The song is massively garnering numbers on various streaming platforms as Blacko preaches about his anxiety and uncertainties in the future with regards to his career.
Talking about standing the test of time, the Konongo born opens up on how his heart beats fast when he focuses on the pressure mounting on him to outdo his own numbers.
For years back in the days… If you told me I would see this flag wavin’ I won’t believe you, no… Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)
Heya! I’m too close, I can feel it… Somethin’ is vibratin’… Inside me, I’m celebratin’… But outside them dey kill me, he addresses his critics.
On his next 14-track album, which is set to drop on October 2, 2022, Soja is the fourth song on the tracklist with Kwaku The Traveller and Second Sermon remix fixed at 13th and 14th positions respectively.
Check out reactions on social media below:
