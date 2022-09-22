Ghanaian singer Black Sherif keeps racking up numbers as he drops his newest single, Soja, off his upcoming ‘The Villian I Never Was’ album.

The song is massively garnering numbers on various streaming platforms as Blacko preaches about his anxiety and uncertainties in the future with regards to his career.

Talking about standing the test of time, the Konongo born opens up on how his heart beats fast when he focuses on the pressure mounting on him to outdo his own numbers.

For years back in the days… If you told me I would see this flag wavin’ I won’t believe you, no… Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)

Heya! I’m too close, I can feel it… Somethin’ is vibratin’… Inside me, I’m celebratin’… But outside them dey kill me, he addresses his critics.

On his next 14-track album, which is set to drop on October 2, 2022, Soja is the fourth song on the tracklist with Kwaku The Traveller and Second Sermon remix fixed at 13th and 14th positions respectively.

Check out reactions on social media below:

Seen that guy with Blacko? He played ‘Kweku The Traveller’ beat and now he’s created another monster for Blacko’s #Soja



Shout to @joker_nharnah 👏🏾😊 pic.twitter.com/oLWd9oDQ7S — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) September 21, 2022

I remember when I first heard #soja around June I was like Herh Blacko this song go enter places , you know what Blacko told me ? Bro we no even start sef . Trapper man I set forken — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 22, 2022

Some Ghanaians are yet to understand that music is about emotions. Lyrics reflect the creator's state of mind and emotions. Blacko knows this and spits heart out, those of us experiencing similar issues can relate. Can't say same for agenda boys😂#Soja is a hit chale — Nana Yaw (@_Nana__Yaw1) September 22, 2022

If You Don’t Understand Black Sherif, Then You Don’t Understand Music. Make You People Stop The Hypocrisy And Support Your Own. #Soja 🔥🔥🔥 — HumanBeing (@HumanBeing_3) September 22, 2022

Rate #Soja by Black Sherif out of 10.



Me: 9/10 — 🤴🏽Assembly Man👻 (@Bonty_Official_) September 22, 2022

MORE: