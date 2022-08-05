The General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako, couldn’t believe his eyes when some church members gave out $1 dollar notes as a point of contact between them and God.

A video making rounds on social media captured the man of God preaching out in a church in the USA, where he was allegedly invited as a guest preacher.

He started yelling at the pastor who invited him over to never try that again since the church members were reluctant to worship and know God.

According to him, they should commit bigger sacrifices to see the doings of God in their lives and not cheap offertory that will yield them nothing.

Talking further on sacrifices, he explained that people who give to God anyhow shouldn’t expect any better news in their lives.

In the video, he was heard saying: You decided to give 1, 1 dollar which has no value. Let me teach you small. Your problem is your mindset. Your attitude is what determines your altitude in life. How can you give God a dollar? You, a human being, made up of flesh and blood.

The thing I asked you to do, you didn’t get it. You should have placed a value on it. Some of you were using your left hand and throwing it.

Bishop Amoako later turned to the pastor who invited him: Please next time come and do your church. When I give you my word, I give it. I don’t go to places where people don’t honour God.

He later turned to the crowd again with his surprised outlook: Some of you are blessed, and you are driving a car, and you give like this? Even Muslims and idol worshippers don’t do that. Ei! I am surprised. Wonders shall never end, he climaxed.

The Bishop, meanwhile, ended his sermon over the “insulting” collection.

Watch the video below:

