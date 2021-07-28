Photos from a mini-birthday party of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, have set tongues wagging.

Nana B, as he is widely known in political circles, turned 40 on Monday, July 26, 2021.

To make the day memorable, President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia joined some party executives to celebrate with him.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; Organiser, Sammi Awuku among others were also present.

Mr Boakye took to his Facebook page to post photos which saw them beam with smiles as they cut his cake.

Though the President, his Vice and a few others present were in nose masks, one thing that has caught the attention of many was the absence of physical distancing.

The photos have generated mixed reactions on social media.

Many have expressed their displeasure at the defiance of the covid-19 protocols amid the increasing active cases which President Akufo-Addo on Sunday raised concerns about.