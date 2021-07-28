A white man has taken some Ghanaians still questioning the existence of the dreaded coronavirus to the cleaners.

In his view, it is obvious those still claiming COVID-19 is not real do not value their lives.

The unidentified white man, who spoke impeccable Twi in a video and has gone viral on social media, said the government cannot be blamed for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

“Why blame the government for rising COVID-19 cases when you failed to wear nose mask and observe social distancing? We are all to blame,” he said in Twi.

He charged Ghanaians to take the protocols serious in the wake of the upsurge of the Delta variant.

Watch video below: