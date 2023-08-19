

Chef Samuel Anaman, a judge on season 1 of Joy Prime’s tertiary culinary contest, Big Chef Tertiary, has explained why he shouts at the representatives of the participating schools.

According to him, making mistakes in the kitchen is a very unpardonable offence.

This is because chefs aim to always please and satisfy their clients with delicious meals. Failure to do so puts them at a high risk of losing their customers and, in worse cases, their jobs.

Hence, Chef Anaman has adopted a stern mode of communicating with the contestants. He emphasized the fact that shouting at the contestants is not to make him feel powerful or bossy, but a strategy adopted to instill discipline and train the contestants to acquire proper kitchen skills and etiquette to help them thrive in the food and hospitality industry.

He made these comments while speaking to Roselyn Felin and Asieduwaa Akumia on Prime Morning on Thursday.

“And in the kitchen, we accept as many zero mistakes as possible because when you commit mistakes, it is the whole team that is going to bear the consequences, and that is what most kitchen staff don’t understand.”

“Personally, I will not stand and look on while you commit those mistakes. It will not happen in my kitchen. That is the kind of training we have to instil in these students coming up. They need to know their rights, and they must practice what they are taught,” he explained.

The hospitality consultant further explained that his image as a chef and a mentor are on the line. According to him, the minute he accepted to be an official judge on the show, the onus lay on him to steer the 18 contestants in the right direction to the best of his abilities. He asked viewers not to take his harsh comments to heart, as all he does is for the betterment of the contestants.

“The thing is, our image is also on the line here because we are mentoring them. At the end of the day, any school that emerges as a winner carries our image out there, and people will believe they have been well trained and mentored. And wherever they go, people should see us in them. That is why Chef Tracy and myself are training them thoroughly,” he said.

Chef Samuel Anaman advised the 15 contestants left on the show to put in their maximum efforts to show their prowess in the kitchen by applying what they have been taught, as they owe it to their teachers as well as the schools they represent to make them proud.