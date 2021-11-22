A group of about nine mango farmers at Somanya in the Eastern Region is up in arms with the Lands Commission over unpaid compensations.

One of them, Noah Sabutey, who spoke on Beyi W’ano on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said their farms were affected by the construction of the Tema – Akosombo rail lines.

The 97.625 kilometres project is part of the Tema-Mpakadam railway under the Ghana-Burkina Inter Connectivity Railway Project being constructed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, an Indian Construction Company.

He explained two of his 20-acre land was destroyed, adding that the havoc wreaked on other farmers was severe.

Despite assurances of compensation following the incident in 2017, they are yet to receive any good news.

A private valuer, Aunty Naa, was contracted to access the land for the necessary compensations to be awarded.

But after completing the work, he claims the report has been swept under the carpet with the Lands Commission insisting on paying GHS 8,000 to the farmers.

“The valuer has also not been paid and the Lands Commission is telling us it’s either we accept the GHS 8,000 or forget about any compensation,” he alleged.

He has, however, appealed for the immediate intervention of the Ghana Railways Company Limited, and other relevant stakeholders, adding that they are yet to formally draw their attention to their predicament.