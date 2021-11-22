Antwain Fowler, the six-year-old kid, best known for his viral “where we bout to eat at?” video has died, TMZ reports.

On Sunday, November 2, a post appeared on Fowler’s Instagram account with a caption that reads, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest.” The message written on the post states, “The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!”

The post was likely shared by Big TJ’s mum China, who monitors his IG account. She also posted a message on her personal IG that reads, “Ever felt lifeless like you can’t go on? I don’t wannna be here anymore this pain is unbearable that’s my babyyyy my god why me?”

While a cause of death has not been confirmed, Fowler was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy (AIE) in July of 2015.

According to a GoFundMe page linked to his Instagram account, the Miami-native has undergone 25 surgeries since doctors discovered he had the rare immune deficiency disorder that attacks the intestines.

“The first four years of Antwain’s life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family,” the GoFundMe page reads.

TJ became an internet sensation for a simple video in which he asked “where we about to eat?” The short clip was enough to get people interested in him. The video also allowed him to become a social media sensation with thousands of followers.

His mother revealed the question which shot him to fame was the first he asked when they were riding home after being discharged from the hospital.

“From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, “Where we bout to eat at?” which is what the entire world finds themselves asking quite often.

“On his journey to recovery, we’ve encountered a bump in the road which started a whole new fight. Doctors say during surgery he aspirated which caused him pneumonia,” she said.

His family’s main goal was to help Fowler regain his strength after his operation. The GoFundMe page, which has raised over $56,000 for his cause, also states that Fowler’s muscles are weak, and that had been affecting his breathing.

Fans have flooded both the GoFundMe page and Fowler’s Instagram with well wishes and condolence messages.