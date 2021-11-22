A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has criticised some Ghanaians over their complaints about the levy on mobile money transactions.

According to him, it is shocking that some citizens who were protesting about the country’s development a few months ago are opposed to good initiatives to raise revenue for the country.

He shared a post on his social media page to explain the context as contradictory.

“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!” he stated on Twitter.

Some Ghanaians have complained about the new tax on MOMO transactions which was presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

To them, if the additional levy is implemented it will affect their living conditions.