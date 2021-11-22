Singer Kuami Eugene says he is keen when it comes to penning down lyrics for his songs.

According to the Lynx signee, who released his Afro-Highlife album not long ago, he pays mind to the kind of words he uses in his songs because children love his songs too.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness, Kuami Eugene said he refrains from using words that will cause people to go nude or expose flesh when listening to his songs.

Though some musicians don’t censor their music, Kuami Eugene said it is one element that will forever be part of his music journey.

I don’t do songs that will make me regret later in life. I pay mind to my lyrics. I am not asking people to take off their clothes or go nude… I give them good music so they can enjoy, he said.