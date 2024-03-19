The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is cautioning the public against a scam involving individuals impersonating GIPC staff and requesting mobile money payments from investors and businesses for registration with the GIPC or renewal of certificates.

The Centre is therefore stating emphatically that it does not solicit mobile money payments for any of its services.

It pointed out that all services by the GIPC are conducted through a well-defined procedure (outlined on the GIPC website @ https://www.gipc.gov.gh/investor-guide/) that does not involve mobile money transfers.

“All legitimate GIPC fees are clearly outlined on the Centre’s website and can only be paid through bank transfers or banker’s drafts made payable directly to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre”, it added.

The GIPC thus advised the public to be wary of any individual or entity requesting mobile money payments in its name, stressing, “If you encounter such a situation, please do not engage. However, report the incident to law enforcement and inform the Centre.

It stated that with a commitment to protecting the integrity of its services and ensuring a transparent investment environment in Ghana.

“We encourage all investors to be vigilant and to contact the Centre directly for any clarification on our registration and certification procedures”, it concluded.

