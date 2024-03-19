The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has commended the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for the frontal role it continues to play in the implementation of various policies and initiatives by the Ministry.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General, Thomas Oppong-Peprah on Tuesday, March 19,2024, Hon. Jinapor touted the collaboration between the Ministry and GAF in various areas including illegal mining, land guard situations and implementation of the government’s flagship afforestation program, Green Ghana Project.

He expressed the heartfelt appreciation of the Ministry to the Armed Forces for always availing itself to the Ministry to execute projects that serves the country.

Disclosing the purpose of his visit, the Minister informed the CDS that the Ministry in consultation with relevant stakeholders have agreed to hold the 2024 commemorative tree planting with a target of 10 million trees for the 4th edition of the Green Ghana Project at Burma Camp which is the base of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The commemorative tree planting ceremony will be performed by the President, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially kick off the nationwide tree planting exercise.

With this year’s edition slated for the headquarters of the GAF, Hon. Jinapor thought it right to initiate early engagement with the CDS and also court his support.

With the Ministry targeting 10 million trees for the fourth edition of the program on June 7, 2024, Hon. Samuel Jinapor appealed to the CDS to once again collaborate with the Ministry to ensure its effectiveness by providing logistical support.

He also leverage on the meeting to officially congratulate Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah on his appointment as CDS.

The CDS, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah commended the Lands Minister and officials of the Ministry for making efforts to congratulate him on his elevation to the apex of Ghana’s military leadership.

He assured that the relationship and collaboration between his outfit and the Ministry will be strengthened under his watch.

On the Green Ghana Project, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah welcomed the responsibility and honour as host of the commemorative tree planting ceremony and promised of its success.

On the issue of logistics, he stated that the Army will make available every resources needed for the successful implementation of the project.

The Green Ghana Project which is in its fourth year is the flagship forestry project of the government.

This is year, the Ministry is aiming to plan over 10 million trees on June 7, 2024.