RSC Anderlecht winger, Francis Amuzu, has completed his nationality switch from Belgium to play for the Black Stars of Ghana, TV3 has reported.

The 22-year-old was born in Accra but relocated to the European country before joining the youth team of Anderlecht.

Despite playing for Belgium’s U19 and U21 sides, Amuzu had been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a while.

The winger received his debut senior international call-up for Belgium in September 2021 for the UEFA Nations League games against Wales and Netherlands but failed to play a single minute.

“The motivation behind this decision is that I deem it an obligation to play for my mother country since my parents are Ghanaian,” Amuzu said in a letter sent to the world football governing body, Fifa.

It is believed that his relationship with Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru played a key role in Amuzu making his decision to switch nationalities.

With the request granted, Amuzu will be looking forward to a first Black Stars call-up in March when they take on Angola in a doubleheader in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Amuzu has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Belgian top-flight this season so far.