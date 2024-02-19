The Ankobeahene of the Begoro Stool, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II is expected to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council today.

He has been summoned for endorsing John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during his tour of the Eastern Region.

The petitioners are requesting various actions including destoolment, nullification of the alleged endorsement, a public retraction of the comments, and an apology to the people of Begoro.

They are also seeking customary sanctions if the chief is found guilty.

While some suspect the summoning might be related to an underlying chieftaincy dispute, the NDC in the region is urging the Council to be fair in their judgement.

