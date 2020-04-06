Bees have attacked some men in a drinking spot at Suncity near Kasoa leaving one person dead and injuring two.

The unfortunate incident happened at Gomoa Nyanyano Suncity in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

According to a witness , the deceased, Ebo Wilson, popularly known as ‘Bronya’ was quenching his thirst with some alcoholic beverages when the incident occurred.

Ebeneezer Okyere, a witness, said the bees attacked Mr Wilson and other persons in front of the drinking spot after they tried to enter the spot.

He said the three of them decided to run for their lives and in the process, Mr Wilson fell into an abandoned manhole leading to his death.

The body has been retrieved from the manhole by Gomoa Nyanyano Police and sent to police mortuary for postmortem.