Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has been appointed Deputy Minister for Health, a statement from the presidency has said.

He replaces Hon. Alexander Abban who has been moved to the Ministry of Communications.

However, the appointment of Vincent Sowah Odotei as Deputy Communications Minister has been revoked.

Mr Abban will replace the Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon as Deputy Communications Minister.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: