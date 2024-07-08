Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh affectionately called Napo fondly recalls the cherished moments spent with his grandmother during his childhood.

Every night, before he retired to bed, his grandmother would gently place a well-worn copy of “My Book of Bible Stories” in his hands and sit beside him.

This nightly ritual was not just about reading; it was about instilling in him the timeless values that would shape his character and guide his interactions throughout his life.

One of his favourite stories was the parable of the Good Samaritan from Luke 10:25-37. As they read together, his grandmother would emphasize the importance of showing kindness and empathy to everyone, regardless of their background.

“And when he saw him, he had compassion on him” (Luke 10:33). These words resonated deeply with young Matthew, teaching him to always lend a helping hand and show compassion to those in need. This early lesson in empathy became a cornerstone of his character, influencing his every action and decision.

Another profound story was that of Daniel in the lion’s den, found in Daniel 6. His grandmother would read, “My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. They have not hurt me, because I was found innocent in his sight” (Daniel 6:22).

Through this story, Dr. Prempeh learnt about the importance of integrity and staying true to one’s principles, even in the face of adversity. The story of Daniel’s unwavering faith and moral courage left an indelible mark on him, inspiring him to uphold integrity in all his endeavours.

The story of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet in John 13:1-17 was another lesson that shaped his values. As they read, “Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet” (John 13:14), his grandmother would explain the importance of humility and selflessness. These nightly readings imbibed in him the value of serving others with humility, a trait that continues to define his interactions with people from all walks of life.

These profound stories from the Bible, shared with love and wisdom by his grandmother, laid the foundation for Dr. Prempeh’s character.

The culture of reading that she instilled in him at a tender age nurtured his mind and soul, shaping him into a person of empathy, integrity, and selflessness. These values have become the guiding principles of his life, influencing his work and his relationships.

To this day, whenever Dr. Prempeh visits his grandmother in Kumasi, he can recite these stories verbatim. His grandmother, now older but still sharp and loving, listens with pride and joy as he recounts the tales that have been etched into his memory. These moments are a testament to the lasting impact of her teachings and the deep bond they share.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s life and character are a reflection of the values nurtured by his grandmother’s nightly readings.

The stories from “My Book of Bible Stories” continue to inspire him, guiding his path and reminding him of the importance of empathy, integrity, and selflessness in his daily interactions with his fellow human beings.

We are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Prempeh on his nomination as the running mate to NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his unalloyed dedication, exemplary service, and profound commitment to the progress and development of our beloved nation.

His journey has been marked by a steadfast adherence to the principles of empathy, integrity, and selflessness—values that were instilled in him from a young age and have guided his every step.

As you embark on this new chapter, we are confident that your expertise, and deep-rooted commitment to serving the people will greatly enhance the NPP’s mission and drive Ghana towards a brighter future and the next chapter.

Your partnership with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promises a dynamic and effective leadership team that will undoubtedly steer our country towards greater heights.

Congratulations once again, Sir.