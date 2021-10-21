President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that the process to elect a candidate ahead of the 2024 elections is fair and transparent.

As a beneficiary of a transparent process, President Akufo-Addo noted it will help reduce apathy and divisions that may arise, adding it can have an adverse effect on the country.

“I benefitted from a transparent process and not through any kabal so I will expect to see what happens in the upcoming primaries.

“We are the ruling party so cracks in the NPP can have an effect on the state. If our base which is our party is fractured, that fracture can be translated into fracturing the state, nobody wants that,” he noted on Accra-based Peace FM.

Admitting divisions are bound to happen in any competition, he said the next flagbearer must be able to unite the party.

“I am hoping that level playing field that allows us to elect our next presidential candidate will also bring us a candidate who can unite our party.

“Competition, inevitably, will bring some divisions in the party but we are the ruling party so, there is the responsibility on us to conduct ourselves in a way that reduces cracks,” he added.

