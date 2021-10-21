If you claim to love someone, these are the things you should try to never say to them.

1. You’re a woman, act like one

Many times, when these words are used by men to women, it is in the context of oppression, subjugation, delimitation and other concepts that show the suppression of women and promote their unfair treatment in one way or another.

2. Anything that makes her lose confidence

There really isn’t a concrete list of what to not say; because, literally, there are loads and loads of stuff that you should reasonably not say to anyone, and especially not to the women in your life.

In a general sense, however, you can’t say stuff that chips away at your babe’s confidence. Whatever tears her down rather than build her up is wrong. You can’t say that to her face or even behind her.

3. Anything that pokes fun at her insecurities

You know the weight issues she talks to you about and the concern she expresses to you about a certain part of her body? Those are off-limits, bruh! You can not joke about them!

4. Don’t say things you do not mean

This is an evergreen rule that you should know and never flout. If you do not mean it, do not say it. Not even when you are angry or during a fight. You may never be able to apologise them away. So try to not say those hurtful words that you clearly do not mean

5. If she asks if you think she looks fat…

You should know by now that that’s a trap you should never fall into. Regardless of what you’re seeing, bruh, never say yes to that question.

Even if she says she wants your most honest response, the answer remains yes.

Every time!