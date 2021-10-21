Stop suffering alone in the sexual fire. Sometimes all you have to do is to open your mouth.

When you’re in a serious committed relationship, chances are you’ll have sex at some point.

Asking for sex when you are both in the mood is usually a no-brainer, but do you know how to ask for sex when your partner is mad at you? How about when you have never had sex before?

In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best ways to ask for sex from your partner: