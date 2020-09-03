The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Percival Akpaloo, has promised to relocate the nation’s capital city from Accra.

Mr Akpaloo said the new 21st century capital city to be built by his government will be situated in-between the Ahafo and Northern regions.

According to him, the purpose of the relocation of the country’s capital from overcrowded Accra to the middle-belt of Ghana is to spur development, ease congestion, promote jobs, unity, security and prosperity.

He, however, noted that Accra will still remain the country’s commercial hub but administrative duties or functions will be done at the new capital.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday morning, Mr Akpaloo also said his government will support graduates and entrepreneurs with a $10 billion fund which is aimed at creating over 200,000 jobs for the youth.